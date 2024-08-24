RFK Jr ends US presidential campaign, endorses Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. abandoned his campaign on Friday and endorsed Republican Donald Trump, ending a run that he began as a Democrat trading on one of the most famous names in American politics.



Hours after announcing the endorsement in a press conference, Kennedy joined Trump at a campaign event in Arizona, where the crowd cheered the independent loudly.



"His candidacy has inspired millions and millions of Americans, raised critical issues that have been too long ignored in this country," Trump said of Kennedy.



Strategists said it was unclear whether Kennedy's endorsement would help Trump, who is in a tight contest with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the Nov. 5 election.



Kennedy, 70, told a news conference earlier that he met with Trump and his aides several times and learned they agreed on issues like border security, free speech and ending wars.



"There are still many issues and approaches on which we continue to have very serious differences. But we are aligned on other key issues," he told reporters.





Reuters