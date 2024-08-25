Reuters staff hit in strike on hotel in Ukraine's Kramatorsk

2024-08-25 | 05:12
Reuters staff hit in strike on hotel in Ukraine's Kramatorsk
Reuters staff hit in strike on hotel in Ukraine's Kramatorsk

A member of the Reuters team covering the war in Ukraine was missing and two others were hospitalized after a strike on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

In a statement, the news agency said that the Hotel Sapphire, where a six-person Reuters crew was staying, was hit "by an apparent missile strike" on Saturday.

"One of our colleagues is unaccounted for, while another two have been taken to hospital for treatment," the agency said.

"Three other colleagues have been accounted for. We are urgently seeking more information, working with the authorities in Kramatorsk, and supporting our colleagues and their families. We will give an update when we have more information," it added.

Vadym Filashkin, governor of Donetsk region, said in a post on Telegram on Sunday morning that "the Russians hit Kramatorsk", and that two journalists were injured, while one was missing after a strike on a hotel.

"Authorities, police and rescuers are working on the spot. Debris clearance and rescue operations are ongoing," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Reuters
 

