Arrested Telegram boss 'has nothing to hide,' company says

Telegram insisted on Sunday that its chief executive, Pavel Durov, had "nothing to hide" despite his arrest and allegations that he had failed to curb criminal activity on the messaging app.



"Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act -- its moderation is within industry standards," the company said in a statement published via the app.



"Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe," it added. "It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner is responsible for the abuse of that platform."



AFP