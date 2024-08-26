Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who claimed victory in last month's election, was summoned to appear before prosecutors Tuesday after failing to appear, Attorney General Tarek William Saab told AFP.



Gonzalez Urrutia "is summoned (to appear) a second time," Saab said after the candidate failed to show up Monday as part of an investigation into the opposition's publishing of electoral records, which it claims show President Nicolas Maduro was clearly defeated.



AFP