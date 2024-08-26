Venezuela's opposition candidate summoned again after failure to appear

2024-08-26 | 11:37
Venezuela&#39;s opposition candidate summoned again after failure to appear
Venezuela's opposition candidate summoned again after failure to appear

Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who claimed victory in last month's election, was summoned to appear before prosecutors Tuesday after failing to appear, Attorney General Tarek William Saab told AFP.

Gonzalez Urrutia "is summoned (to appear) a second time," Saab said after the candidate failed to show up Monday as part of an investigation into the opposition's publishing of electoral records, which it claims show President Nicolas Maduro was clearly defeated.

AFP
 

World News

Venezuela

Opposition

Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia

Nicolas Maduro

Pentagon: Defense Secretary orders two aircraft carrier groups to remain in Middle East
Harris raises $540 million since launching her presidential campaign
