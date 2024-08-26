News
Venezuela's opposition candidate summoned again after failure to appear
World News
2024-08-26 | 11:37
Venezuela's opposition candidate summoned again after failure to appear
Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who claimed victory in last month's election, was summoned to appear before prosecutors Tuesday after failing to appear, Attorney General Tarek William Saab told AFP.
Gonzalez Urrutia "is summoned (to appear) a second time," Saab said after the candidate failed to show up Monday as part of an investigation into the opposition's publishing of electoral records, which it claims show President Nicolas Maduro was clearly defeated.
AFP
World News
Venezuela
Opposition
Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia
Nicolas Maduro
