Pope Francis calls refusal of aid to migrants a 'grave sin'

World News
2024-08-28 | 06:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Francis calls refusal of aid to migrants a &#39;grave sin&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Pope Francis calls refusal of aid to migrants a 'grave sin'

Pope Francis on Wednesday strongly decried the treatment of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to enter Europe, saying it was a "grave sin" not to offer aid to migrant vessels.

"There are those who work systematically and with every means to reject migrants," the pontiff said during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.

"And this, when done with conscience and responsibility, is a grave sin," he said.

The pope has spoken frequently about the treatment of migrants over his 11-year papacy. But his words on Wednesday, invoking Catholic terminology for one of the worst kinds of sin, were especially strong.

Migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea in simple crafts or home-made dinghies from northern Africa and the Middle East have been the subject of intense debate across Europe over the past decade.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 30,000 migrants crossing the Mediterranean have gone missing since 2014.

In Italy, a rescue ship operated by the Doctors Without Borders charity was issued a 60-day detention order on Monday. Authorities said the vessel, which had conducted several rescue operations on Aug. 23, failed to properly communicate its movements.

Doctors Without Borders refuted those claims. "We have been sanctioned for simply fulfilling our legal duty to save lives," it said in a statement.

Francis on Wednesday called for expanding access routes for migrants and a "global governance of migration based on justice, brotherhood and solidarity." The pope said the issue would not be resolved through the "militarization of borders."

In recent weeks, the pope had been offering a series of reflections about Catholic spiritual matters in his weekly audiences.

At the beginning of Wednesday's remarks, the pope said he was postponing that series this week to consider "people who are crossing seas and deserts to find a place where they can live in peace and security."

Wednesday's audience was the last before Francis, aged 87, embarks next week for an ambitious four-country visit across Southeast Asia from Sept. 2-13. It is the longest trip yet by the pontiff, who now regularly uses a wheelchair due to knee and back pain.

Reuters

World News

Pope Francis

Migrants

Mediterranean Sea

Europe

Vessels

LBCI Next
Kremlin: Europe to pay more unless Ukraine extends gas transit deal
CNN to interview Kamala Harris on Thursday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-16

Houthis target three vessels, including oil tanker, in Red, Mediterranean seas

LBCI
World News
06:43

Kremlin: Europe to pay more unless Ukraine extends gas transit deal

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

Zelenskyy urges Europe to help down Russian drones, missiles

LBCI
World News
2024-08-25

Philippines says China vessels ram, water cannon its ship

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:23

China, US discuss new round of talks between Biden and Xi, CCTV reports

LBCI
World News
06:43

Kremlin: Europe to pay more unless Ukraine extends gas transit deal

LBCI
World News
05:52

CNN to interview Kamala Harris on Thursday

LBCI
World News
04:13

Russia criticizes IAEA after trip to plant close to fighting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:23

China, US discuss new round of talks between Biden and Xi, CCTV reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:04

Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More