Hamas says Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound visit 'dangerous escalation'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-04-2025 | 07:28
Hamas says Israeli minister's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound visit 'dangerous escalation'
Hamas condemned a visit on Wednesday by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, calling it a "provocative and dangerous escalation."
In a statement, the Palestinian militant group called for Palestinians "and our youth in the West Bank to escalate their confrontation... in defense of our land and our sanctities, foremost among them the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque". The disputed site is sacred to both Jews and Muslims.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Minister
Visit
Al-Aqsa Mosque
Berlin says evacuated 19 Germans plus relatives from Gaza
Gaza civil defense says 16 killed in Israel strike on Jabalia
Learn More