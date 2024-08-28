News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin: Europe to pay more unless Ukraine extends gas transit deal
World News
2024-08-28 | 06:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kremlin: Europe to pay more unless Ukraine extends gas transit deal
European consumers will face higher prices unless Kyiv agrees to extend a deal on Russian gas transit via Ukraine once it expires on Dec. 31, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
Ukraine has repeatedly said it has no plans for a new gas transit deal with Russia amid the ongoing military conflict.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call that if Kyiv did not extend the deal, Russia could find alternative routes, such as the planned Turkish gas hub.
"There are (other) routes, but, of course, such decisions by the Ukrainian side will cause serious damage to the interests of European consumers, those who still want to buy more guaranteed, more affordable... Russian gas," Peskov said.
He also said that Europe will have to pay more for gas from other sellers, including liquefied natural gas supplied by the United States.
Most recipients of Russian gas via Ukraine have said they have been preparing for flows to cease at the end of this year when the transit deal between Ukraine and Russia expires, given that Ukraine has said it does not want to renew it.
Another option is for Gazprom to supply some of the gas via another route, for example, via TurkStream, Bulgaria, Serbia, or Hungary. However, capacity via these routes is limited.
The EU and Ukraine have also asked Azerbaijan to facilitate discussions with Russia regarding the gas transit deal.
Reuters
World News
Europe
Kremlin
Kyiv
Russia
Gas
Deal
Gazprom
Dmitry Peskov
Next
China, US discuss new round of talks between Biden and Xi, CCTV reports
Pope Francis calls refusal of aid to migrants a 'grave sin'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-09
Kremlin: Kyiv children's hospital was hit by anti-missile fire, not by Russia
World News
2024-07-09
Kremlin: Kyiv children's hospital was hit by anti-missile fire, not by Russia
0
World News
2024-06-26
Gazprom: Signing of memorandum with Iran regarding Russian gas supplies
World News
2024-06-26
Gazprom: Signing of memorandum with Iran regarding Russian gas supplies
0
World News
2024-08-26
Zelenskyy urges Europe to help down Russian drones, missiles
World News
2024-08-26
Zelenskyy urges Europe to help down Russian drones, missiles
0
World News
2024-08-19
Russia 'will not talk' to Ukraine given Kursk incursion: Kremlin aide
World News
2024-08-19
Russia 'will not talk' to Ukraine given Kursk incursion: Kremlin aide
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:23
China, US discuss new round of talks between Biden and Xi, CCTV reports
World News
08:23
China, US discuss new round of talks between Biden and Xi, CCTV reports
0
World News
06:06
Pope Francis calls refusal of aid to migrants a 'grave sin'
World News
06:06
Pope Francis calls refusal of aid to migrants a 'grave sin'
0
World News
05:52
CNN to interview Kamala Harris on Thursday
World News
05:52
CNN to interview Kamala Harris on Thursday
0
World News
04:13
Russia criticizes IAEA after trip to plant close to fighting
World News
04:13
Russia criticizes IAEA after trip to plant close to fighting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:23
China, US discuss new round of talks between Biden and Xi, CCTV reports
World News
08:23
China, US discuss new round of talks between Biden and Xi, CCTV reports
0
Lebanon News
03:43
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border
Lebanon News
03:43
Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
0
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:04
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
Lebanon News
00:04
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
2
Lebanon News
13:36
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:36
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
Lebanon News
11:13
Large fire erupts in Blat, Byblos and puts homes in danger
4
Lebanon News
09:11
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found
Lebanon News
09:11
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found
5
Lebanon News
11:50
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
Lebanon News
11:50
UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash
6
Lebanon News
06:30
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
Lebanon News
06:30
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
7
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
8
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More