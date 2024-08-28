News
Russia says bans 92 US citizens from entry including journalists
World News
2024-08-28 | 12:00
Russia says bans 92 US citizens from entry including journalists
Russia said Wednesday it had banned another 92 US citizens from entering its territory, listing names of reporters from the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Washington Post.
The foreign ministry said in a statement it was responding to sanctions against Russian figures in the United States. It was not possible to immediately verify whether all those listed held US nationality.
AFP
World News
Russia
United States
Reporters
Wall Street Journal
New York Times
Washington Post
Sanctions
