Russia says bans 92 US citizens from entry including journalists

2024-08-28 | 12:00
Russia said Wednesday it had banned another 92 US citizens from entering its territory, listing names of reporters from the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Washington Post.

The foreign ministry said in a statement it was responding to sanctions against Russian figures in the United States. It was not possible to immediately verify whether all those listed held US nationality.

AFP

World News

Russia

United States

Reporters

Wall Street Journal

New York Times

Washington Post

Sanctions

