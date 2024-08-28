Zelenskyy says situation near key hub Pokrovsk 'extremely difficult'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that the situation around the eastern city of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region, was now "extremely difficult."



"Pokrovsk and other areas in the Donetsk region are extremely difficult: the key Russian efforts and the largest forces are concentrated there," Zelenskyy said in his evening address, citing a report by army chief Oleksandr Syrsky.



AFP