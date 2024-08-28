News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
FBI: Gunman spent months seeking a target, then settled on Trump
World News
2024-08-28 | 15:41
High views
Share
Share
3
min
FBI: Gunman spent months seeking a target, then settled on Trump
The gunman who tried to kill Donald Trump mounted a "sustained, detailed effort" to attack a major gathering of some sort before deciding to target the Republican presidential candidate at a Pennsylvania rally in July, FBI officials said on Wednesday.
FBI officials said Thomas Crooks, 20, searched more than 60 times for information about the Republican presidential candidate and his then-rival, Democratic President Joe Biden, before registering for the Trump rally in early July.
"We saw ... a sustained, detailed effort to plan an attack on some events, meaning he looked at any number of events or targets," Kevin Rojek, the FBI's top official in western Pennsylvania, said in a telephone briefing to reporters.
Rojek said Crooks became "hyper-focused" on the Trump rally when it was announced in early July "and looked at it as a target of opportunity."
Rojek said the FBI has not yet been able to determine what motivated Crooks to try to assassinate Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.
Crooks' computer activity showed he was interested in a mix of ideologies but did not show definitively that he was motivated by a particular left-leaning or right-leaning point of view, Rojek said.
FBI officials said they had not found any evidence indicated that Crooks had worked with other people, or had been directed by a foreign power.
There were no traces of illicit drugs or alcohol in his system.
The assassination attempt prompted questions about how Crooks was able to climb a nearby building and fire eight shots at the former president before being killed by a Secret Service sharpshooter. Several congressional and government probes are examining the event's security measures.
The FBI, meanwhile, is investigating Crooks himself. Officials said they had gained some understanding of his mindset, even if they still did not know what motivated him.
Crooks searched for Trump's campaign events as early as September 2023, FBI officials said and began searching in April for campaign events for both candidates near where he lived in western Pennsylvania.
He also searched for the dates of both the Republican and Democratic presidential conventions, they said.
Reuters
World News
FBI
Gunman
Donald Trump
Assassination
United States
Next
Russia criticizes IAEA after trip to plant close to fighting
UN World Food Program launches investigation in Sudan as famine spreads: Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-14
FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump
World News
2024-07-14
FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump
0
World News
2024-07-24
FBI affirms shooter who tried to kill Trump Googled details on JFK assassination
World News
2024-07-24
FBI affirms shooter who tried to kill Trump Googled details on JFK assassination
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15
Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15
Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives
0
World News
2024-07-14
FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally
World News
2024-07-14
FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:50
Venezuelan opposition leader vows to make Maduro 'yield'
World News
13:50
Venezuelan opposition leader vows to make Maduro 'yield'
0
World News
13:36
Telegram's Durov probed for 'serious acts of violence' against his child in France: source tells AFP
World News
13:36
Telegram's Durov probed for 'serious acts of violence' against his child in France: source tells AFP
0
World News
13:26
Zelenskyy says situation near key hub Pokrovsk 'extremely difficult'
World News
13:26
Zelenskyy says situation near key hub Pokrovsk 'extremely difficult'
0
World News
12:00
Russia says bans 92 US citizens from entry including journalists
World News
12:00
Russia says bans 92 US citizens from entry including journalists
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-21
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
Lebanon News
2024-08-21
Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
The complex identity of Israel's Bedouin: The story behind the rescue of an Arab Muslim hostage
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
The complex identity of Israel's Bedouin: The story behind the rescue of an Arab Muslim hostage
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:04
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
Lebanon News
00:04
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
2
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
3
Lebanon News
07:38
Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
Lebanon News
07:38
Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement
4
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
06:30
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
Lebanon News
06:30
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
The high cost of defense: Israel spends $120 million to counter Hezbollah's $1.34 million attack
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
The high cost of defense: Israel spends $120 million to counter Hezbollah's $1.34 million attack
7
Lebanon News
09:30
Israeli drone strike hits Odaisseh; phosphorus shelling reported near Markaba, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:30
Israeli drone strike hits Odaisseh; phosphorus shelling reported near Markaba, South Lebanon
8
Middle East News
10:23
Israel announces killing of Islamic Jihad official at Syrian-Lebanese border
Middle East News
10:23
Israel announces killing of Islamic Jihad official at Syrian-Lebanese border
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More