FBI: Gunman spent months seeking a target, then settled on Trump

World News
2024-08-28 | 15:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
FBI: Gunman spent months seeking a target, then settled on Trump
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
FBI: Gunman spent months seeking a target, then settled on Trump

The gunman who tried to kill Donald Trump mounted a "sustained, detailed effort" to attack a major gathering of some sort before deciding to target the Republican presidential candidate at a Pennsylvania rally in July, FBI officials said on Wednesday.

FBI officials said Thomas Crooks, 20, searched more than 60 times for information about the Republican presidential candidate and his then-rival, Democratic President Joe Biden, before registering for the Trump rally in early July.

"We saw ... a sustained, detailed effort to plan an attack on some events, meaning he looked at any number of events or targets," Kevin Rojek, the FBI's top official in western Pennsylvania, said in a telephone briefing to reporters.

Rojek said Crooks became "hyper-focused" on the Trump rally when it was announced in early July "and looked at it as a target of opportunity."

Rojek said the FBI has not yet been able to determine what motivated Crooks to try to assassinate Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Crooks' computer activity showed he was interested in a mix of ideologies but did not show definitively that he was motivated by a particular left-leaning or right-leaning point of view, Rojek said.

FBI officials said they had not found any evidence indicated that Crooks had worked with other people, or had been directed by a foreign power.

There were no traces of illicit drugs or alcohol in his system.

The assassination attempt prompted questions about how Crooks was able to climb a nearby building and fire eight shots at the former president before being killed by a Secret Service sharpshooter. Several congressional and government probes are examining the event's security measures.

The FBI, meanwhile, is investigating Crooks himself. Officials said they had gained some understanding of his mindset, even if they still did not know what motivated him.

Crooks searched for Trump's campaign events as early as September 2023, FBI officials said and began searching in April for campaign events for both candidates near where he lived in western Pennsylvania.

He also searched for the dates of both the Republican and Democratic presidential conventions, they said.

Reuters

World News

FBI

Gunman

Donald Trump

Assassination

United States

LBCI Next
Russia criticizes IAEA after trip to plant close to fighting
UN World Food Program launches investigation in Sudan as famine spreads: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

FBI affirms 'assassination attempt' against Donald Trump

LBCI
World News
2024-07-24

FBI affirms shooter who tried to kill Trump Googled details on JFK assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-15

Attempted Trump assassination: Safety concerns heightened as FBI investigates shooter's motives

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

FBI identifies suspected shooter at Donald Trump rally

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:50

Venezuelan opposition leader vows to make Maduro 'yield'

LBCI
World News
13:36

Telegram's Durov probed for 'serious acts of violence' against his child in France: source tells AFP

LBCI
World News
13:26

Zelenskyy says situation near key hub Pokrovsk 'extremely difficult'

LBCI
World News
12:00

Russia says bans 92 US citizens from entry including journalists

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-27

Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-21

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over several Lebanese areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

The complex identity of Israel's Bedouin: The story behind the rescue of an Arab Muslim hostage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:04

Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Ibrahim Kanaan resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli warplanes target Jebel Ain el-Tineh in Western Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

The high cost of defense: Israel spends $120 million to counter Hezbollah's $1.34 million attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Israeli drone strike hits Odaisseh; phosphorus shelling reported near Markaba, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:23

Israel announces killing of Islamic Jihad official at Syrian-Lebanese border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More