Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra finalizes her cabinet, will seek royal approval

2024-09-02 | 03:05
Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra finalizes her cabinet, will seek royal approval
Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra finalizes her cabinet, will seek royal approval

Thailand's new cabinet has been selected and should be submitted for royal endorsement within this week, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Monday.

Senior officials in her caretaker government said the new government should be in place by mid-September.

According to local media reports that cited unnamed sources, the new cabinet is expected to retain the current finance and foreign ministers but will likely see 11 new ministers and deputy ministers.

Sorawong Thienthong, Secretary General of Paetongtarn's ruling Pheu Thai Party, told Reuters the new government should account for slightly more parliamentary seats than its predecessor. He declined to comment on the list of new cabinet members.

Reuters

World News

Thailand

Government

Prime Minister

Cabinet

