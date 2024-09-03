Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia, first stop of four-nation tour: AFP reporter

Pope Francis arrived in Muslim-majority Indonesia on Tuesday for the first stop of a four-nation tour in the Asia-Pacific that will be the longest of the 87-year-old's papacy, according to an AFP reporter traveling with him.



The pontiff landed in the capital, Jakarta, around 11:16 am local time (0416 GMT) to begin a three-day visit devoted to inter-religious ties before he heads to Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore.



AFP