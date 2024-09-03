Nationalist Turkish youth group assaults two US soldiers in western Turkey

World News
2024-09-03 | 01:19
High views
2min
A nationalist Turkish youth group on Monday physically assaulted two US soldiers in western Turkey, the US Embassy in Turkey and the local governor's office said, adding that 15 assailants had been detained over the incident.

In a statement, the Izmir governor's office said members of the Turkey Youth Union (TGB), a youth branch of the nationalist opposition Vatan Party, "physically attacked" two US soldiers dressed in civilian clothes in the Konak district.

It added that five US soldiers joined in after seeing the incident, and that police intervened. All 15 attackers had been detained and an investigation was launched into the matter, it said.

A White House spokesperson said on Monday Washington was "troubled" by the assault but added it was "appreciative that Turkish police are taking this matter seriously and holding those responsible accountable."

The US Embassy to Turkey also confirmed the attack and said the US soldiers were now safe.

"We can confirm reports that US service members embarked aboard the USS Wasp were the victims of an assault in Izmir today, and are now safe," it said on social media platform X.

Earlier, the TGB posted a video on X showing a group holding down a man on the street and putting a white hood over his head, while shouting slogans.

The group said the man was a soldier on board the USS Wasp, an amphibious assault ship. The US Embassy in Ankara had said earlier on Monday that the ship was carrying out a port visit to the Aegean coastal town of Izmir this week.

"US soldiers who carry the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands cannot dirty our country. Every time you step foot in these lands, we will meet you the way you deserve," TGB said.

Reuters
 

World News

Turkey

US

Soldiers

Turkey Youth Union

