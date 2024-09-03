Netanyahu says 'shameful' of UK to halt some arms export licences to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the British government made a "shameful decision" when it suspended some arms export licenses to Israel.

"This shameful decision will not change Israel's determination to defeat Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that savagely murdered 1,200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens," Netanyahu said in a social media post.

"Hamas is still holding over 100 hostages, including 5 British citizens. Instead of standing with Israel, a fellow democracy defending itself against barbarism, Britain's misguided decision will only encourage Hamas," Netanyahu said.

"With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future," the Israeli Prime Minister added.

British exports amount to less than 1% of the total arms Israel receives, and the minister said the suspension would not have a material impact on Israel's security. Britain continued to support its right to self-defense.

Reuters