Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
UK Interior Minister says Channel migrants' deaths 'horrifying and deeply tragic'
World News
2024-09-03 | 11:38
UK Interior Minister says Channel migrants' deaths 'horrifying and deeply tragic'
UK interior minister Yvette Cooper called the deaths on Tuesday of at least 12 migrants off the northern French coast as they tried to cross the Channel to England "horrifying and deeply tragic."
In a statement following the deadliest such disaster this year, Cooper criticized the "gangs behind this appalling and callous trade in human lives," adding they "do not care about anything but the profits they make."
AFP
World News
Migrants
Death
Britain
France
Channel
Coast
