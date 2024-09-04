Belarus pardons 30 convicted of anti-govt protests

World News
2024-09-04 | 05:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Belarus pardons 30 convicted of anti-govt protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Belarus pardons 30 convicted of anti-govt protests

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 30 people convicted for anti-government protests, his office said Wednesday, four years after mass demonstrations gripped the Russian-allied country.

"Among the pardoned are seven women and 23 men. Most are parents of underage (children) and small children," Lukashenko's office said in a statement, calling the move a "humane gesture towards those people."

AFP

World News

Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko

Protests

Demonstrations

LBCI Next
Germany will not let up in military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says
Putin says expects China's Xi at BRICS summit in Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03

Philadelphi Corridor debate: Israeli protests and US pressure mount as Netanyahu refuses to relent on Gaza strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-02

Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02

Protests hit Israel after six hostages killed in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-08-20

Suspension of Columbia students disciplined over Gaza protests is removed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:01

Putin was aware of Russian election interference, the White House says

LBCI
World News
14:27

Four killed in US school shooting in Georgia: Law enforcement

LBCI
World News
13:55

US sanctions execs at Russian news outlet RT: Treasury Department

LBCI
World News
11:59

US Navy sailor detained in Venezuela: US official says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Lebanon’s Climate Challenge: Can the Land of Contrasts Preserve Its Tourism Appeal?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-17

Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Airstrike on Maifadoun kills five, child injured in Wazzani

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-17

The Iranian Response: Awaiting Retaliation Amidst Escalating Tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More