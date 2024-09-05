Ukraine parliament accepts Foreign Minister Kuleba's resignation: MPs

2024-09-05 | 05:16
Ukraine parliament accepts Foreign Minister Kuleba&#39;s resignation: MPs
Ukraine parliament accepts Foreign Minister Kuleba's resignation: MPs

Ukraine's parliament on Thursday accepted the resignation of the country's top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, a familiar figure in the West who championed Kyiv's positions and appealed for weapons to fend off Russia's invasion.

"Parliament dismisses Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said, adding 240 lawmakers had voted to accept his resignation.

