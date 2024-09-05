UK's Royal Navy says one killed after helicopter ditches into English Channel

World News
2024-09-05 | 10:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK&#39;s Royal Navy says one killed after helicopter ditches into English Channel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK's Royal Navy says one killed after helicopter ditches into English Channel

Britain's Royal Navy said on Thursday one person had been killed following an incident in which a helicopter was forced to ditch into the Channel during a training exercise.

"It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night," the Navy said in a statement on X.

"A full investigation will take place. The incident involved a Merlin Mk4 helicopter in the English Channel near Dorset that ditched while conducting night flying exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth. There were no other fatalities or serious injuries."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was deeply saddened by the death and paid tribute to those involved in the search operation.

"My thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this painful time," he posted on X.


Reuters

World News

UK

Royal Navy

Killed

Helicopter

English Channel

LBCI Next
Xi says China ready to 'deepen cooperation' with Africa in infrastructure, trade
Putin was aware of Russian election interference, the White House says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-03

Zelensky says 41 killed, 180 wounded in attack on central Ukrainian city of Poltava

LBCI
World News
2024-08-31

Russia says five killed, 46 injured in Ukraine strike on Belgorod

LBCI
World News
2024-08-27

White House condemns strike that killed Reuters safety adviser in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

Reuters says safety advisor killed in Ukraine hotel strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:25

Kamala Harris' campaign raises $300 mln in August, NBC reports

LBCI
World News
14:23

Trump vows to make US the 'world capital' in cryptocurrency

LBCI
World News
14:09

US charges five Russian military officers over Ukraine cyberattacks

LBCI
World News
13:49

New France PM vows to 'respond to challenges' of French people

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:23

Trump vows to make US the 'world capital' in cryptocurrency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-21

LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans

LBCI
World News
2024-08-20

Harris 'forever grateful' to Biden as Democratic convention opens

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:59

Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in

LBCI
World News
07:32

Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as French PM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More