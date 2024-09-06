Paris to name sports venue after dead Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei

World News
2024-09-06 | 11:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Paris to name sports venue after dead Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Paris to name sports venue after dead Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei

The French capital will pay tribute to Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei, who was set on fire by her boyfriend, by naming a sports facility in her honor, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on Friday.

The marathon runner, who competed in the Paris Games last month died on Thursday, four days after she was doused in petrol and ignited by her boyfriend in Kenya, in the latest attack on a female athlete in the country.

The 33-year-old, who finished 44th in her Olympic Games debut, suffered burns to more than 75% of her body in Sunday's attack, Kenyan and Ugandan media reported.

"She dazzled us here in Paris. We saw her. Her beauty, her strength, her freedom, and it was in all likelihood her beauty, strength and freedom which were intolerable for the person who committed this murder," Hidalgo told reporters.

"Paris will not forget her. We'll dedicate a sports venue to her so that her memory and her story remains among us and helps carry the message of equality, which is a message carried by the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Cheptegei is the third prominent sportswoman to be killed in Kenya since October 2021. Kenyan Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen described Cheptegei's death as a loss "to the entire region."

"This is a critical moment— not just to mourn the loss of a remarkable Olympian, but to commit ourselves to creating a society that respects and protects the dignity of every individual," Uganda's Athletes commission Chair Ganzi Semu Mugula said on Friday.


Reuters

World News

Sports News

Paris

France

Sports

Venue

Dead

Uganda

Olympian

Cheptegei

LBCI Next
UK to send 650 air defense missiles to Ukraine
Kamala Harris' campaign raises $300 mln in August, NBC reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-27

Paris Olympics 2024: France welcomes the world with mesmerizing Olympic opening on the Seine

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

Macron says 'France is ready' to host the Paris Olympics

LBCI
World News
2024-07-01

Air France says Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris

LBCI
World News
2024-09-05

New France PM vows to 'respond to challenges' of French people

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:35

Trump plan for Musk-led efficiency commission could give CEO influence over rules for his work, wealth

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Blinken 'deplores' American death in West Bank, says US to act 'as necessary'

LBCI
World News
11:42

Durov says Telegram will tackle criticism of how it moderates content

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:30

US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A positive atmosphere renews French efforts in Lebanon's presidential talks: Can concessions lead to a path forward?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-05

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-03

Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn

LBCI
World News
2024-09-03

Islamic State claims responsibility for the Kabul bombing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:30

US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Cabinet to review 2025 budget draft in September 10 session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More