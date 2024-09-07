Boeing's uncrewed Starliner spaceship lands successfully: Webcast

World News
2024-09-07 | 01:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Boeing&#39;s uncrewed Starliner spaceship lands successfully: Webcast
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Boeing's uncrewed Starliner spaceship lands successfully: Webcast

Boeing's beleaguered Starliner returned to Earth on Saturday without the astronauts who traveled in it to the International Space Station after NASA deemed the risk too great.

The gumdrop-shaped capsule landed gently at the White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico at approximately 0401 GMT, its descent slowed by parachutes and cushioned by airbags, having departed the ISS around six hours earlier.

AFP
 

World News

Variety and Tech

Boeing

Starliner

Astronauts

International Space Station

NASA

LBCI Next
New York judge postpones Trump sentencing until after US election
Trump plan for Musk-led efficiency commission could give CEO influence over rules for his work, wealth
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-22

NASA holds Boeing Starliner's return for more technical checks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-22

Flydubai says expansion plans hindered due to Boeing delays

LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

Boeing announces firm order for 35 737 MAX aircraft

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-07-13

NASA releases Webb telescope images of galactic merger

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:37

Ukraine's air force reports: Russia launched 67 drones in overnight attack

LBCI
World News
02:22

Super Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in northern Vietnam: State media reports

LBCI
World News
01:49

UK, US spy chiefs call for 'staying the course' in backing Ukraine

LBCI
World News
01:33

New York judge postpones Trump sentencing until after US election

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-29

Israeli artillery shells multiple locations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
01:33

New York judge postpones Trump sentencing until after US election

LBCI
World News
2024-07-29

Ukraine keeps pounding Kursk region with drones: Russian officials

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-24

Israeli defense minister announces 48-hour state of emergency

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A positive atmosphere renews French efforts in Lebanon's presidential talks: Can concessions lead to a path forward?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:30

US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims to have targeted 15 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

US efforts to finalize hostage deal falter as key obstacles remain

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More