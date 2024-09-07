News
Boeing's uncrewed Starliner spaceship lands successfully: Webcast
2024-09-07
Boeing's beleaguered Starliner returned to Earth on Saturday without the astronauts who traveled in it to the International Space Station after NASA deemed the risk too great.
The gumdrop-shaped capsule landed gently at the White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico at approximately 0401 GMT, its descent slowed by parachutes and cushioned by airbags, having departed the ISS around six hours earlier.
