Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

World News
2024-09-07 | 07:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern on Saturday following media reports about the possible transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

In a statement emailed to journalists, the ministry added that the deepening military cooperation between Iran and Russia poses a threat to Ukraine, Europe, and the Middle East, calling on the international community to increase pressure on both countries.

Reuters
 

World News

Ukraine

Iran

Ballistic Missiles

Russia

LBCI Next
CIA director says more detailed Gaza ceasefire proposal due in days
Italy PM Giorgia Meloni affirms 'determined' support as Zelensky presses allies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:12

Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:42

Three killed by Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kostyantynivka, governor reports

LBCI
World News
02:37

Ukraine's air force reports: Russia launched 67 drones in overnight attack

LBCI
World News
2024-09-05

US charges five Russian military officers over Ukraine cyberattacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:28

Iran still intends to avenge Haniyeh's killing, UK intelligence chief says

LBCI
World News
08:09

CIA director says more detailed Gaza ceasefire proposal due in days

LBCI
World News
06:55

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni affirms 'determined' support as Zelensky presses allies

LBCI
World News
06:12

Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-02

Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-09-04

Cathay says flights to resume by Saturday after faulty component repairs

LBCI
World News
2024-08-02

Building in Crimea evacuated after being hit by ATACMS

LBCI
World News
2024-08-02

US recognizes Maduro's opponent as winner in Venezuela's presidential election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese army investigates drone crash in Ain Ebel

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:59

Israeli army claims to have targeted 15 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Emergency hotline 140 down in Beirut, Mount Lebanon; Lebanese Red Cross issues temporary contacts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A positive atmosphere renews French efforts in Lebanon's presidential talks: Can concessions lead to a path forward?

LBCI
Middle East News
06:00

IRGC commander: 12 Israeli ships hit in retaliation for attacks on Iranian vessels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

US efforts to finalize hostage deal falter as key obstacles remain

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More