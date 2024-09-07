News
Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia
World News
2024-09-07 | 07:49
Ukraine expresses concern over reports of potential transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern on Saturday following media reports about the possible transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.
In a statement emailed to journalists, the ministry added that the deepening military cooperation between Iran and Russia poses a threat to Ukraine, Europe, and the Middle East, calling on the international community to increase pressure on both countries.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Iran
Ballistic Missiles
Russia
