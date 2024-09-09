Pope Francis hails East Timor era of 'peace and freedom' since independence

World News
2024-09-09 | 06:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Francis hails East Timor era of &#39;peace and freedom&#39; since independence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope Francis hails East Timor era of 'peace and freedom' since independence

Pope Francis on Monday hailed East Timor's new era of "peace and freedom" two decades after it achieved independence from neighboring Indonesia.

"We give thanks to the Lord since you never lost hope while going through such a dramatic period of your history, and after dark and difficult days, a dawn of peace and freedom has finally dawned," he said in a speech to officials in capital Dili.

AFP
 

World News

Pope

Francis

East Timor

Peace

Freedom

Independence

LBCI Next
Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk
Emirates Nuclear Energy and India's Nuclear Power Cooperation agree on power plant deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:35

Pope Francis arrives in East Timor, third leg of Asia-Pacific

LBCI
World News
2024-09-08

Pope Francis delivers medical supplies in visit to remote jungle town

LBCI
World News
2024-09-06

Pope Francis arrives in Papua New Guinea, country two of 12-day trip

LBCI
World News
2024-09-04

Pope Francis warns against religious extremism in Indonesia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:30

Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP

LBCI
World News
09:20

Indonesia, GCC begin talks on free trade agreement

LBCI
World News
09:08

Sweden reveals $440 million support package for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
08:21

At least six dead after boat carrying migrants sinks off Senegal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region

LBCI
World News
06:37

Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk

LBCI
World News
05:02

Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52

LBCI
World News
10:30

Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Netanyahu vows to change the situation in the north: Hezbollah is Iran's strongest arm in the region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah rockets rain down: Israel's northern communities scramble for safety

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More