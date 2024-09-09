Britain's Princess of Wales Kate says she has finished chemotherapy course

2024-09-09 | 11:46

Britain's Princess of Wales Kate says she has finished chemotherapy course

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, said on Monday she had finished her course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer and would be carrying out a handful of public engagements later this year, but said her path to full recovery would be long.

Kate, 42, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, underwent major abdominal surgery in January which revealed the presence of cancer and has been undergoing treatment since then.

As part of the latest announcement, Kensington Palace released a highly-personal video of Kate with William and their three children which was filmed in Norfolk.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she said.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."


Reuters 

