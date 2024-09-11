In Riyadh, China's Premier Li urges accelerated Gulf trade talks

2024-09-11
0min
In Riyadh, China's Premier Li urges accelerated Gulf trade talks

China's Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday urged Beijing and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to accelerate free trade negotiations.

Li made the remarks during a meeting in Riyadh with GCC Secretary General Jasem al-Budaiwi, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported. Li is also due to visit the UAE this week.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

China

Li Qiang

Beijing

Gulf Cooperation Council

GCC

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

