Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
In Riyadh, China's Premier Li urges accelerated Gulf trade talks
World News
2024-09-11 | 07:33
In Riyadh, China's Premier Li urges accelerated Gulf trade talks
China's Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday urged Beijing and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to accelerate free trade negotiations.
Li made the remarks during a meeting in Riyadh with GCC Secretary General Jasem al-Budaiwi, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported. Li is also due to visit the UAE this week.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
China
Li Qiang
Beijing
Gulf Cooperation Council
GCC
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
