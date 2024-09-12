Record nine candidates in race to become Japan PM says ruling party

2024-09-12
Record nine candidates in race to become Japan PM says ruling party
Record nine candidates in race to become Japan PM says ruling party

The race to become Japan's next prime minister kicked off on Thursday with a record nine candidates, the ruling party said, including the son of a former premier and a nationalist vying to be the country's first woman leader.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) named the candidates for its September 27 leadership contest as chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba, foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa, former health minister Katsunobu Kato, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, digital minister Taro Kono, LDP secretary-general Toshimitsu Motegi and economic security Minister Sanae Takaichi.

AFP

World News

Japan

Prime Minister

Candidates

Race

Woman

Leader

