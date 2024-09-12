Sweden says it wants to pay immigrants up to $34,000 to return

Sweden's government said Thursday it would drastically increase grants for immigrants who choose to leave the country in order to encourage more migrants to make the choice.



As of 2026, immigrants who voluntarily return to their home countries would be eligible to receive up to 350,000 Swedish kronor ($34,000), up from the current 10,000 kronor, the right-wing government, which is propped up by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, said in a statement.





AFP