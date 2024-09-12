US President Biden to host 'Quad' leaders in Delaware

2024-09-12 | 11:07
US President Biden to host &#39;Quad&#39; leaders in Delaware
US President Biden to host 'Quad' leaders in Delaware

US President Joe Biden will host the leaders of allies Australia, India, and Japan in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21 for talks focused on tensions with China, the White House said Thursday.

"This will be President Biden’s first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as president -- a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders and the importance of the Quad to all of our countries," it said in a statement.

AFP
 

