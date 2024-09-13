News
Chinese defense minister asks major countries to take lead in safeguarding global security
World News
2024-09-13 | 00:27
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Chinese defense minister asks major countries to take lead in safeguarding global security
China's defense minister said on Friday that China would enhance military ties with its neighbors, saying major countries had to take the lead in safeguarding global security.
In a wide-ranging speech at China's annual military diplomacy forum in Beijing, Dong Jun made a pitch to the Global South, taking several veiled swipes at perceived Western interference.
"Major countries must take the lead in safeguarding global security, abandon a zero-sum mindset, and refrain from bullying the small and the weak," Dong said.
In a multipolar world, "no one can afford to be an outsider or onlooker," he added.
"Countries, no matter big or small, developed or developing, should have an equal right to participate in international affairs and voice their needs, and uphold their legitimate rights and interests," Dong said.
Dong's remarks come as communications ease between the US and Chinese militaries despite roiling tensions over the South China Sea, Taiwan, and Washington's concerns at Beijing's close relationship with Russia.
Dong made his remarks to representatives from 90 countries and international organizations at the tightly choreographed three-day forum, which ends on Saturday.
Dong said China would boost military ties with regional countries and "deepen and expand military relations with developing countries across the board."
He said that to solve regional tensions, regional countries should "seek strength through unity and rely on themselves for their own peace."
"We should put down arrogance and prejudice, never interfere in other countries' internal affairs, never violate other countries' rights and interests," Dong said.
The US is represented by Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, Taiwan and Mongolia.
Although some regional states have sent defense ministers to the forum, Western countries generally send lower-level delegations, preferring the long-standing annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore to discuss key security issues.
China is eager to promote itself as a responsible player in global conflicts, despite being entangled in long-simmering territorial spats in East Asia. This year's forum is themed "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future."
Reuters
World News
China
Military
Security
Dong Jun
United States
Russia
Libya still cut off from foreign banks: Ousted central banker
North Korea releases images of uranium enrichment facility for first time
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-28
US, Japan condemn Russian military cooperation with China, N. Korea
World News
2024-07-28
US, Japan condemn Russian military cooperation with China, N. Korea
0
World News
03:50
Russian security chief Shoigu meets Kim Jong Un in North Korea
World News
03:50
Russian security chief Shoigu meets Kim Jong Un in North Korea
0
World News
06:27
China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in Russia
World News
06:27
China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in Russia
0
World News
2024-09-12
China will 'crush' foreign encroachment in South China Sea, says military official
World News
2024-09-12
China will 'crush' foreign encroachment in South China Sea, says military official
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:52
UK dismisses 'baseless' Russia spying claims
World News
05:52
UK dismisses 'baseless' Russia spying claims
0
World News
04:42
France summons Iranian chargé d'affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia
World News
04:42
France summons Iranian chargé d'affaires over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia
0
World News
04:12
Myanmar floods leave 19 dead, displace thousands
World News
04:12
Myanmar floods leave 19 dead, displace thousands
0
World News
04:02
Germany arrests Syrian accused of planning Islamist attack on soldiers
World News
04:02
Germany arrests Syrian accused of planning Islamist attack on soldiers
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Shalamcheh-Basra Railway: A New Economic Lifeline Connecting Iran, Iraq, and Syrian Ports
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Shalamcheh-Basra Railway: A New Economic Lifeline Connecting Iran, Iraq, and Syrian Ports
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf
0
World News
03:28
UK's Starmer in Washington for talks with Biden on Ukraine missile use
World News
03:28
UK's Starmer in Washington for talks with Biden on Ukraine missile use
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:50
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
12:50
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:50
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
12:50
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
12:17
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child
Lebanon News
12:17
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child
4
Lebanon News
10:31
Arab League reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: Foreign Ministry
Lebanon News
10:31
Arab League reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: Foreign Ministry
5
Lebanon News
10:39
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over many regions in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:39
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over many regions in South Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
7
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
8
Lebanon News
06:09
Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself
Lebanon News
06:09
Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself
