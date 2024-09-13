Chinese defense minister asks major countries to take lead in safeguarding global security

2024-09-13
Chinese defense minister asks major countries to take lead in safeguarding global security
Chinese defense minister asks major countries to take lead in safeguarding global security

China's defense minister said on Friday that China would enhance military ties with its neighbors, saying major countries had to take the lead in safeguarding global security.

In a wide-ranging speech at China's annual military diplomacy forum in Beijing, Dong Jun made a pitch to the Global South, taking several veiled swipes at perceived Western interference.

"Major countries must take the lead in safeguarding global security, abandon a zero-sum mindset, and refrain from bullying the small and the weak," Dong said.

In a multipolar world, "no one can afford to be an outsider or onlooker," he added.

"Countries, no matter big or small, developed or developing, should have an equal right to participate in international affairs and voice their needs, and uphold their legitimate rights and interests," Dong said.

Dong's remarks come as communications ease between the US and Chinese militaries despite roiling tensions over the South China Sea, Taiwan, and Washington's concerns at Beijing's close relationship with Russia.

Dong made his remarks to representatives from 90 countries and international organizations at the tightly choreographed three-day forum, which ends on Saturday.

Dong said China would boost military ties with regional countries and "deepen and expand military relations with developing countries across the board."

He said that to solve regional tensions, regional countries should "seek strength through unity and rely on themselves for their own peace."

"We should put down arrogance and prejudice, never interfere in other countries' internal affairs, never violate other countries' rights and interests," Dong said.

The US is represented by Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, Taiwan and Mongolia.

Although some regional states have sent defense ministers to the forum, Western countries generally send lower-level delegations, preferring the long-standing annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore to discuss key security issues.

China is eager to promote itself as a responsible player in global conflicts, despite being entangled in long-simmering territorial spats in East Asia. This year's forum is themed "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future."

Reuters

