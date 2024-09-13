News
Russian security chief Shoigu meets Kim Jong Un in North Korea
World News
2024-09-13
Russian security chief Shoigu meets Kim Jong Un in North Korea
The head of Russia's Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday, Moscow said, weeks after the Kremlin signed a defense pact with Pyongyang.
"The meetings in Pyongyang took place in a uniquely trusting and friendly atmosphere in line with the agreements reached by the two countries' leaders during President Vladimir Putin's state visit in June," Russia's Security Council said on its website.
AFP
World News
Russia
Security Council
North Korea
Meeting
Kim Jong Un
Defense
Pact
