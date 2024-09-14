North Korean leader meets Russia's Shoigu, vows more cooperation

World News
2024-09-14 | 00:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korean leader meets Russia&#39;s Shoigu, vows more cooperation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
North Korean leader meets Russia's Shoigu, vows more cooperation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu and discussed deepening strategic dialogue between the two countries, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

They had a "wide exchange of views on regional and international situations" and reached a satisfactory consensus on issues, including more "cooperation to defend mutual safety interests," KCNA said.

Kim said North Korea will continue to expand cooperation with Russia in accordance with the strategic partnership between the two countries, KCNA said.

The United States and Ukraine, among other countries, as well as independent analysts, say that Kim is helping Russia in its invasion of Ukraine by supplying rockets and missiles in return for economic and other military assistance from Moscow.

Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the accusations but pledged to boost military cooperation and signed a comprehensive strategic partnership at a summit in June.

Shoigu, previously Russia's defense minister until May, now secretary of the Security Council, signaled the beginning of closer ties between North Korea and Russia with his visit to Pyongyang in July last year.

At the time, he stood shoulder to shoulder with Kim while viewing North Korea's military parade showcasing nuclear-capable missiles and attack drones as the first top Russian defense official to visit North Korea since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union.

Reuters

World News

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

Russia

Sergei Shoigu

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Pope Francis condemns deaths of children in Gaza by Israeli bombings
Biden to make first Africa visit with Angola trip in coming weeks: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-13

Russian security chief Shoigu meets Kim Jong Un in North Korea

LBCI
World News
2024-08-18

North Korea condemns Ukraine's incursion into Russia as act of terror

LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
08:43

Zelenskyy says Kursk offensive 'slowed' Russian advance in east Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:56

UK's PM in Washington for talks with Biden on Ukraine missile use

LBCI
World News
01:32

China's military condemns German navy's transit of Taiwan Strait

LBCI
World News
01:04

Drone fragments hit Kyiv municipal building, new explosions reported

LBCI
World News
00:39

Biden: Putin will not prevail in war with Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:25

Pope Francis condemns deaths of children in Gaza by Israeli bombings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted

LBCI
World News
2024-07-20

Over 30 missing after China bridge collapse: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Security Cabinet not informed about Beirut attack in advance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions

LBCI
World News
08:33

US finalizes sharp tariff hikes on China goods

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation

LBCI
World News
06:46

Taliban: 14 killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More