Algeria president re-elected with 84.3 percent of votes

World News
2024-09-14
High views
Algeria president re-elected with 84.3 percent of votes
Algeria president re-elected with 84.3 percent of votes

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won a second term with 84.3 percent of the votes in last week's election, according to final results announced Saturday by Omar Belhadj, president of the constitutional court.

Preliminary results issued by the North African country's electoral authority ANIE on Sunday gave the incumbent nearly 95 percent of the votes, prompting other candidates to challenge the tally.


AFP

