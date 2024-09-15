Eight dead in Channel crossing attempt, says French police

2024-09-15 | 03:30
Eight dead in Channel crossing attempt, says French police
Eight dead in Channel crossing attempt, says French police

Eight migrants died early Sunday when their overloaded boat capsized during an attempt to cross the Channel from France to Britain; a French police source told AFP.

The accident occurred shortly after the vessel embarked, the source said, less than two weeks after the deadliest such disaster this year, when 12 people died while attempting the crossing.

AFP
 

