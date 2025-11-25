French President Macron says Trump's Ukraine peace plan needs improvement

25-11-2025 | 03:34
French President Macron says Trump&#39;s Ukraine peace plan needs improvement
2min
French President Macron says Trump's Ukraine peace plan needs improvement

U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan needs improvement to make it acceptable for Ukraine and Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron told RTL radio on Tuesday.

A 28-point U.S. peace proposal made last week caught many in the U.S. government, Kyiv and Europe off-guard and prompted fresh concerns that the Trump administration might be willing to push Ukraine to sign a deal heavily tilted towards Moscow.

"It's an initiative that goes in the right direction: towards peace. However, there are aspects of that plan that deserve to be discussed, negotiated, improved," Macron said. "We want peace, but we don't want peace that is effectively a capitulation."

He added that only the Ukrainians could decide what territorial concessions they are ready to make.

"What was put on the table gives us an idea of what would be acceptable to the Russians. Does that mean that it is what must be accepted by the Ukrainians and the Europeans? The answer is no," Macron added.


Reuters
 

