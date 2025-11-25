News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French President Macron says Trump's Ukraine peace plan needs improvement
World News
25-11-2025 | 03:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French President Macron says Trump's Ukraine peace plan needs improvement
U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan needs improvement to make it acceptable for Ukraine and Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron told RTL radio on Tuesday.
A 28-point U.S. peace proposal made last week caught many in the U.S. government, Kyiv and Europe off-guard and prompted fresh concerns that the Trump administration might be willing to push Ukraine to sign a deal heavily tilted towards Moscow.
"It's an initiative that goes in the right direction: towards peace. However, there are aspects of that plan that deserve to be discussed, negotiated, improved," Macron said. "We want peace, but we don't want peace that is effectively a capitulation."
He added that only the Ukrainians could decide what territorial concessions they are ready to make.
"What was put on the table gives us an idea of what would be acceptable to the Russians. Does that mean that it is what must be accepted by the Ukrainians and the Europeans? The answer is no," Macron added.
Reuters
World News
French
President
Macron
US
France
Trump
Ukraine
Peace
Plan
Improvement
Next
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Japan's Kyuhsu region: GFZ
Kyiv calls Russian attack Putin's 'terrorist response' to US proposals
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-20
Any Ukraine peace plan needs Kyiv and Europe 'on board:' EU top diplomat
World News
2025-11-20
Any Ukraine peace plan needs Kyiv and Europe 'on board:' EU top diplomat
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'
0
World News
2025-11-21
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war
World News
2025-11-21
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:28
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Japan's Kyuhsu region: GFZ
World News
04:28
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Japan's Kyuhsu region: GFZ
0
World News
03:18
Kyiv calls Russian attack Putin's 'terrorist response' to US proposals
World News
03:18
Kyiv calls Russian attack Putin's 'terrorist response' to US proposals
0
World News
14:19
Sudan's RSF paramilitaries declare unilateral three-month ceasefire
World News
14:19
Sudan's RSF paramilitaries declare unilateral three-month ceasefire
0
World News
13:51
US judge dismisses case against ex-FBI chief James Comey
World News
13:51
US judge dismisses case against ex-FBI chief James Comey
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-24
Rabih Khalife tells LBCI: Lebanon is facing water scarcity, this year is exceptional
Lebanon News
2025-11-24
Rabih Khalife tells LBCI: Lebanon is facing water scarcity, this year is exceptional
0
World News
2025-09-15
Spain calls for Israel, Russia to be banned from international sports competitions
World News
2025-09-15
Spain calls for Israel, Russia to be banned from international sports competitions
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
Lebanon News
2025-11-21
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
2
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
5
Lebanon News
03:43
Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos
Lebanon News
03:43
Heavy rains flood streets across Lebanon, disrupting traffic—Videos
6
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
Lebanon Economy
02:55
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly increase
7
World News
10:21
Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post, minister says
World News
10:21
Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post, minister says
8
Middle East News
09:48
UAE slams Sudan army chief's 'obstructive' truce rejection
Middle East News
09:48
UAE slams Sudan army chief's 'obstructive' truce rejection
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More