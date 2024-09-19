Japan PM demands explanation from China after boy killed

World News
2024-09-19 | 03:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Japan PM demands explanation from China after boy killed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Japan PM demands explanation from China after boy killed

Japan's prime minister demanded an explanation from Beijing on Thursday regarding the fatal stabbing of a Japanese boy in China, an incident that has heightened tensions between the neighboring countries.

"We will strongly urge China to explain the facts of what happened. Since it's been more than a day since the incident, we expect them to explain as soon as possible," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, calling the attack "extremely despicable."

AFP

World News

Japan

Prime Minister

China

Boy Death

Stab

LBCI Next
Departing NATO chief to warn US, Europe against 'isolationism'
Borrell statement on new explosions in Lebanon: Those behind these attacks aim to spread terror
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-28

US, Japan slam China's 'destabilizing actions' in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-08-26

Japan scrambles jets after China aircraft 'violates' airspace

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-01

China's Foreign Ministry says: We hope Palestinian factions will be able to establish an independent state soon

LBCI
World News
2024-07-29

China warns US, Japan to 'stop creating imaginary enemies'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:31

EU chief von der Leyen announces Friday Ukraine visit

LBCI
World News
05:13

Departing NATO chief to warn US, Europe against 'isolationism'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:00

Borrell statement on new explosions in Lebanon: Those behind these attacks aim to spread terror

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:29

Taiwanese Defense Minister: National security team monitoring pager explosions targeting Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:38

Japan PM demands explanation from China after boy killed

LBCI
Middle East News
01:19

Canada imposes new sanctions on Hamas, Israeli settlers, and Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
03:13

Israel arrests citizen on suspicion of involvement in Iran-backed assassination plot

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:17

Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Hezbollah-procured walkie-talkies explode, causing injuries and damage

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Hezbollah pager explosions: Gold Apollo says it received ‘strange’ payments from Hungarian-based BAC via Middle Eastern bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

Footage captures walkie-talkies explosion amid new wave of blasts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Lebanon's Army Command urges citizens to avoid gathering in areas affected by security breaches

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

Large number of injuries reported following new wave of explosions involving ICOM v82 communication devices

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Axios: Israel's second attack aimed at fueling paranoia in Hezbollah while preventing exposure of security breach

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Iran president says Lebanon blasts should shame Western allies of Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More