China's Xi says hopes to deepen ties with new Sri Lankan president

2024-09-23 | 02:26
High views
China's Xi says hopes to deepen ties with new Sri Lankan president
China's Xi says hopes to deepen ties with new Sri Lankan president

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday he hoped to deepen ties with Sri Lanka as he congratulated the island's new leader, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, on his inauguration, state media reported.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations and am willing to work with Mr. President to continue our traditional friendship and enhance mutual political trust," Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

