China 'firmly supports' Lebanon in maintaining its security

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on Monday that China firmly supports Lebanon in safeguarding its sovereignty and security and strongly condemned violations following Israel's large-scale airstrikes.



Wang and Habib met in New York, where they exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.



Israel's military reported launching airstrikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Monday, which Lebanese authorities said killed 492 people and sent tens of thousands fleeing for safety, marking the country's deadliest day in decades.



Wang stated that regardless of how the situation evolves, China would continue to stand "on the side of justice and on the side of Arab brothers, including Lebanon."



"We pay close attention to the development of the regional situation, especially the recent explosion of communication equipment in Lebanon, and we firmly oppose indiscriminate attacks on civilians," Wang said, according to the statement.



China has been working for peace in the Middle East and will continue to collaborate with Arab countries and the international community, he added.



"Fighting violence with violence will not solve problems in the Middle East but will lead to greater humanitarian disasters," Wang said, according to the statement.



The international community should adopt a clearer position, and regional countries should unite, as "the current situation is a manifestation of the spillover of the Gaza conflict."



China advocates for a permanent ceasefire and the full withdrawal of troops to effectively implement a two-state solution, Wang said.



Reyuters