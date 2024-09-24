China 'firmly supports' Lebanon in maintaining its security

World News
2024-09-24 | 01:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China &#39;firmly supports&#39; Lebanon in maintaining its security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
China 'firmly supports' Lebanon in maintaining its security

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on Monday that China firmly supports Lebanon in safeguarding its sovereignty and security and strongly condemned violations following Israel's large-scale airstrikes.

Wang and Habib met in New York, where they exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.

Israel's military reported launching airstrikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Monday, which Lebanese authorities said killed 492 people and sent tens of thousands fleeing for safety, marking the country's deadliest day in decades.

Wang stated that regardless of how the situation evolves, China would continue to stand "on the side of justice and on the side of Arab brothers, including Lebanon."

"We pay close attention to the development of the regional situation, especially the recent explosion of communication equipment in Lebanon, and we firmly oppose indiscriminate attacks on civilians," Wang said, according to the statement.

China has been working for peace in the Middle East and will continue to collaborate with Arab countries and the international community, he added.

"Fighting violence with violence will not solve problems in the Middle East but will lead to greater humanitarian disasters," Wang said, according to the statement.

The international community should adopt a clearer position, and regional countries should unite, as "the current situation is a manifestation of the spillover of the Gaza conflict."

China advocates for a permanent ceasefire and the full withdrawal of troops to effectively implement a two-state solution, Wang said.

Reyuters
 

Lebanon News

World News

China

Lebanon

Wang Yi

Abdallah Bou Habib

Israel

Hezbollah

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
Small tsunami strikes Japan’s remote Izu Islands after 5.9 magnitude earthquake
Top UN officials on Gaza: 'These atrocities must end'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:36

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:11

Arab League's Aboul Gheit condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Israeli army launches fifth wave of airstrikes in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:22

Sweden says Iran behind 2023 hacker attack that urged revenge for Quran burning

LBCI
World News
02:47

Biden to deliver final address to UN General Assembly as president

LBCI
World News
01:14

Small tsunami strikes Japan’s remote Izu Islands after 5.9 magnitude earthquake

LBCI
World News
00:53

Top UN officials on Gaza: 'These atrocities must end'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Qatar Airways suspends flights to Beirut due to heightened tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Initial toll: At least 50 killed in Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, evacuations increase

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:00

Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More