Biden warns against 'full-scale war' in Lebanon

World News
2024-09-24 | 10:35
High views
Biden warns against 'full-scale war' in Lebanon
0min
Biden warns against 'full-scale war' in Lebanon

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged a diplomatic solution as Israel strikes Hezbollah targets, warning against a "full-scale war" in Lebanon.

"Full-scale war is not in anyone's interest. Even though the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible," Biden said in an address to the U.N. General Assembly.

AFP
 
 
 

Lebanon News

World News

United Nations

United States

Joe Biden

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

