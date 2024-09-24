News
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Biden warns against 'full-scale war' in Lebanon
World News
2024-09-24 | 10:35
Biden warns against 'full-scale war' in Lebanon
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged a diplomatic solution as Israel strikes Hezbollah targets, warning against a "full-scale war" in Lebanon.
"Full-scale war is not in anyone's interest. Even though the situation has escalated, a diplomatic solution is still possible," Biden said in an address to the U.N. General Assembly.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
United Nations
United States
Joe Biden
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Top UN officials on Gaza: 'These atrocities must end'
Biden announces UAE as major US defense partner: White House
0
Lebanon News
07:34
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:34
Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims more strikes hit Hezbollah weapons sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims more strikes hit Hezbollah weapons sites in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israeli army claims it struck about 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israeli army claims it struck about 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel's military says more than 300 Hezbollah sites targeted in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israel's military says more than 300 Hezbollah sites targeted in Lebanon
0
World News
12:42
Canada PM Trudeau: killing of women, children in Lebanon is 'extraordinarily concerning'
World News
12:42
Canada PM Trudeau: killing of women, children in Lebanon is 'extraordinarily concerning'
0
World News
03:22
Sweden says Iran behind 2023 hacker attack that urged revenge for Quran burning
World News
03:22
Sweden says Iran behind 2023 hacker attack that urged revenge for Quran burning
0
World News
02:47
Biden to deliver final address to UN General Assembly as president
World News
02:47
Biden to deliver final address to UN General Assembly as president
0
World News
01:14
Small tsunami strikes Japan’s remote Izu Islands after 5.9 magnitude earthquake
World News
01:14
Small tsunami strikes Japan’s remote Izu Islands after 5.9 magnitude earthquake
0
Lebanon News
11:49
UN refugee agency 'outraged' after staff member, contractor killed in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
UN refugee agency 'outraged' after staff member, contractor killed in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Electricité de Zahlé repairs damage from Israeli airstrikes, power restored to most areas
Lebanon News
05:39
Electricité de Zahlé repairs damage from Israeli airstrikes, power restored to most areas
0
Middle East News
2024-09-21
Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border
Middle East News
2024-09-21
Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border
0
Lebanon News
01:47
Israeli army targets rocket launch site in Lebanon aimed at Afula
Lebanon News
01:47
Israeli army targets rocket launch site in Lebanon aimed at Afula
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
1
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
09:27
Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters
Lebanon News
09:27
Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters
3
World News
15:36
Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
World News
15:36
Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
4
Lebanon News
00:19
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
Lebanon News
00:19
Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases
5
Lebanon News
17:00
Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district
Lebanon News
17:00
Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district
6
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions
Lebanon News
00:36
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions
7
Lebanon News
16:47
Israeli army launches fifth wave of airstrikes in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
16:47
Israeli army launches fifth wave of airstrikes in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
8
Lebanon News
07:21
Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information
Lebanon News
07:21
Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information
