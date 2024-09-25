News
Zelenskyy says Russia planning attacks on Ukraine nuclear plants
World News
2024-09-25 | 10:05
Zelenskyy says Russia planning attacks on Ukraine nuclear plants
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy charged Wednesday before the United Nations that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is planning to attack nuclear power plants in his country as he warned of catastrophic consequences.
"Recently, I received yet another alarming report from our intelligence. Now Putin does seem to be planning attacks on our nuclear power plants and the infrastructure, aiming to disconnect the plants from the power grid," Zelenskyy told the UN General.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
President
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United Nations
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Attack
Nuclear Power Plants
