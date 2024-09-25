US says Israel ground operation in Lebanon does not appear 'imminent'

2024-09-25 | 14:46
US says Israel ground operation in Lebanon does not appear &#39;imminent&#39;
US says Israel ground operation in Lebanon does not appear 'imminent'

An Israeli ground operation inside Lebanon does not appear "imminent," the Pentagon said Wednesday after Israel's army chief told troops to prepare for a possible ground offensive against Hezbollah.

"It doesn't look like something is imminent," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists in reference to a possible Israeli incursion into Lebanon.

AFP
 

