Iran showing 'willingness' to re-engage on nuclear file: IAEA chief tells AFP

Iran is showing "willingness" to re-engage on its nuclear file with the United Nations and Western powers, the head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told AFP on Thursday.



The Iranians "are showing signs of willingness to re-engage, not only with the IAEA but also... with our former partners in the nuclear agreement of 2015," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told AFP ahead of a visit to Iran in October, adding that "it's a moment where there is a possibility to do something."



AFP



