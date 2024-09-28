Defense secretary says US is determined to prevent Iran from escalating conflict in the Middle East

2024-09-28 | 11:37
Defense secretary says US is determined to prevent Iran from escalating conflict in the Middle East
Defense secretary says US is determined to prevent Iran from escalating conflict in the Middle East

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Saturday that Secretary Lloyd Austin informed Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Friday that the United States is determined to prevent Iran and its supported groups from exploiting the situation in Lebanon or expanding the conflict.

Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder stated that Austin expressed full U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself and "clarified that the United States remains prepared to protect U.S. forces and facilities in the region and is committed to defending Israel."

Reuters
 

