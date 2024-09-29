Biden states wider Mideast war 'has to be avoided' as fresh Israeli strikes hit Lebanon

2024-09-29 | 15:07
Biden states wider Mideast war 'has to be avoided' as fresh Israeli strikes hit Lebanon
0min
Biden states wider Mideast war 'has to be avoided' as fresh Israeli strikes hit Lebanon

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that a regional conflict in the Middle East "has to be avoided," as fresh Israeli strikes killed nearly 50 in Lebanon, and hit targets in Gaza and as far afield as Yemen.

Asked by a reporter about the need to avoid a regional conflict, Biden said: "It has to be. It really has to be avoided."

AFP
 

White House spokesman John Kirby to ABC: US has to be ready for Iran's response to Israeli attack that killed Nasrallah
China 'deeply concerned' about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing
LBCI Previous

