News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
World 'safer' without Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, Blinken claims
World News
2024-09-30 | 10:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
World 'safer' without Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, Blinken claims
The world is safer after Israel's killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, a top U.S. diplomat said Monday, describing the group's leader as a "brutal terrorist."
"The region, the world are safer without him," Antony Blinken said, even as he insisted that "diplomacy remains the best and only path to achieving greater stability in the Middle East" and vowed the United States would continue working "urgently" to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
United States
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
Antony Blinken
Next
Russia launches waves of drone attacks on Kyiv
Biden states wider Mideast war 'has to be avoided' as fresh Israeli strikes hit Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:00
Israeli army claims: More Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon, strikes to continue
Lebanon News
16:00
Israeli army claims: More Hezbollah targets hit in Lebanon, strikes to continue
0
Lebanon News
13:44
Israeli army: About 120 Hezbollah targets hit in latest Lebanon strikes
Lebanon News
13:44
Israeli army: About 120 Hezbollah targets hit in latest Lebanon strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli army strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli army strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28
Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00
US to announce over $300 million in aid for Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:00
US to announce over $300 million in aid for Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank
0
World News
10:11
The US urges Israel to hold off on major ground offensive in Lebanon: WSJ
World News
10:11
The US urges Israel to hold off on major ground offensive in Lebanon: WSJ
0
Middle East News
08:14
Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon
Middle East News
08:14
Britain renews call for ceasefire after Israel strikes targets in Lebanon
0
World News
08:07
French far-right Marine Le Pen goes on trial over fake EU jobs: AFP
World News
08:07
French far-right Marine Le Pen goes on trial over fake EU jobs: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Arab Diplomatic Source to LBCI: Israel Rejects Proposals, but Mediators Remain Hopeful
0
Lebanon News
10:39
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:39
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, South Lebanon
0
World News
14:37
French FM arrives in Beirut despite Israeli attacks
World News
14:37
French FM arrives in Beirut despite Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
10:12
German air force to fly out some Beirut embassy staff, dependents
Lebanon News
10:12
German air force to fly out some Beirut embassy staff, dependents
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
20:07
PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut
Lebanon News
20:07
PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut
2
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
18:01
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
12:23
Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false
Lebanon News
12:23
Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel's plan for assassinating Hezbollah's Nasrallah: How was intelligence information disclosed to Israel?
5
Lebanon News
05:17
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place
Lebanon News
05:17
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place
6
Lebanon News
01:17
Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
Lebanon News
01:17
Hamas says its leader in Lebanon was killed in Israeli strike
7
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli airstrikes target Chiyah area in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:25
Israeli airstrikes target Chiyah area in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Middle East News
15:43
Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance
Middle East News
15:43
Syrian President al-Assad mourns Hezbollah's Nasrallah, praises resistance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More