Israeli troop deployment indicates possible invasion of Lebanon: US official tells Reuters

2024-09-30 | 12:54
Israeli troop deployment indicates possible invasion of Lebanon: US official tells Reuters

A U.S. official told Reuters on Monday that the United States has observed a concentration of Israeli troops that suggests a ground invasion of Lebanon may be imminent.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, declined to provide further details regarding the status of Israeli forces and refrained from making additional comments.

Reuters
 

