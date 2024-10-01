News
Biden says has 'full confidence' in new NATO chief Rutte
World News
2024-10-01 | 09:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden says has 'full confidence' in new NATO chief Rutte
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he was fully confident that the new NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, would lead the military alliance.
"I have full confidence that he will continue to build on our work to create a NATO that is stronger, larger, and more resolute than ever in its mission to create a safer world for our peoples," Biden said in a statement.
AFP
