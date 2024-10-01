Biden says has 'full confidence' in new NATO chief Rutte

2024-10-01 | 09:29
Biden says has &#39;full confidence&#39; in new NATO chief Rutte
Biden says has 'full confidence' in new NATO chief Rutte

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he was fully confident that the new NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, would lead the military alliance.

"I have full confidence that he will continue to build on our work to create a NATO that is stronger, larger, and more resolute than ever in its mission to create a safer world for our peoples," Biden said in a statement.

AFP

