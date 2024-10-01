Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, with the two discussing the "imminent" threat of a missile attack by Iran against Israel."The minister and secretary discussed the imminent threat of an Iranian missile attack against Israel. The minister and secretary discussed Israel's operational readiness to defend its citizens and military assets, as well as U.S. force posture in the region," the defense ministry said in a statement.AFP