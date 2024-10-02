News
UK says fighter jets played a part in preventing 'further escalation in Middle East'
World News
2024-10-02 | 10:13
UK says fighter jets played a part in preventing 'further escalation in Middle East'
Britain said two of its fighter jets and an air-to-air refueling tanker played a part on Tuesday in attempts to prevent further escalation in the conflict in the Middle East, but that the jets did not engage any targets.
"Two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets and a Voyager air-to-air refueling tanker played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, demonstrating the UK's unwavering commitment to Israel's security," Britain's Ministry of Defense said on X.
"Due to the nature of this attack, they did not engage any targets, but they played an important part in wider deterrence and efforts to prevent further escalation."
Iran on Tuesday fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Israel vowed a "painful response" against its enemy.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, when asked if Britain was prepared to use its military to help Israel defend itself, said on Tuesday Israel had the right to self-defense.
Reuters
