UK says fighter jets played a part in preventing 'further escalation in Middle East'

World News
2024-10-02 | 10:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK says fighter jets played a part in preventing &#39;further escalation in Middle East&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UK says fighter jets played a part in preventing 'further escalation in Middle East'

Britain said two of its fighter jets and an air-to-air refueling tanker played a part on Tuesday in attempts to prevent further escalation in the conflict in the Middle East, but that the jets did not engage any targets.

"Two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets and a Voyager air-to-air refueling tanker played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, demonstrating the UK's unwavering commitment to Israel's security," Britain's Ministry of Defense said on X.

"Due to the nature of this attack, they did not engage any targets, but they played an important part in wider deterrence and efforts to prevent further escalation."

Iran on Tuesday fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Israel vowed a "painful response" against its enemy.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, when asked if Britain was prepared to use its military to help Israel defend itself, said on Tuesday Israel had the right to self-defense.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Britain

Escalation

Middle East

Royal Air Force

Iran

Israel

LBCI Next
Lloyd Austin tells Israel that US is 'well-postured' against Iran
Kamala Harris promises 'unwavering' support for Israel's security
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-30

Netanyahu tells Iranians 'nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-20

Britain, Israel leaders affirm regional de-escalation is in 'everyone's interests'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14

US Military Escalation in the Middle East: New Assets and Support for Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-08-08

Italy urges Iran to avoid escalation in the Middle East

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:05

US State Department: We made it clear to Israel that we do not support targeting Lebanese civilians

LBCI
World News
11:13

G7 says 'diplomatic solution still possible' in Middle East: Italy statement

LBCI
World News
11:01

US Ambassador to UN demands consequences for IRGC in wake of Iranian missile attack on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

British charter flight departs Lebanon, more to follow in coming days

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:38

Macron condemns Iran’s attacks on Israel, calls for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
World News
07:51

Germany summons Iran's ambassador over missile attack on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:05

Israel renews its strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:49

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation order for specific southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Middle East News
09:26

Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in Maroun el-Ras, south Lebanon; numerous injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

LBCI sources: Israeli military retreats after clash with Radwan Forces in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Hezbollah reports ambush on Israeli forces near Yaroun, south Lebanon, claims all attacking members were killed or wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:18

Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:25

Hezbollah reports retreat of Israeli forces following clashes in Odaisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More