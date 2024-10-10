Leaders of 24 countries, UN chief to attend BRICS summit: Kremlin

2024-10-10 | 08:11
Leaders of 24 countries, UN chief to attend BRICS summit: Kremlin
0min
Leaders of 24 countries, UN chief to attend BRICS summit: Kremlin

A top Kremlin aide said Thursday the leaders of 24 countries will attend this month's BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

Yury Ushakov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's top foreign policy aide, told journalists that 24 countries will be represented "at leader level" and U.N. chief Antonio Guterres will participate. The summit starts October 22.

AFP

