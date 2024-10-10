China says Taiwan leader's 'provocations' will 'bring disaster'

2024-10-10 | 08:18
China says Taiwan leader's 'provocations' will 'bring disaster'
China says Taiwan leader's 'provocations' will 'bring disaster'

China warned Thursday that "provocations" by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te would result in "disaster" for its people after a speech by Lai marking the self-ruled island's National Day.

"(Lai's) provocations in seeking 'independence' are the root cause of trouble for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and will bring disaster to the people of Taiwan," said Chen Binhua, a spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, according to a social media post by the bureau.

AFP

