Germany will send more weapons to Israel soon: Scholz

Germany will supply more weapons to Israel soon, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday, after a significant drop in deliveries this year prompted opposition accusations that Berlin deliberately delayed the exports.



"We have not decided not to supply weapons. We have supplied weapons and we will supply weapons," Scholz told parliament at an event to commemorate the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, countering an accusation from opposition leader Friedrich Merz.



The government had made decisions "that also ensure that there will be further deliveries soon," the chancellor said.



Merz, leader of Germany’s conservative opposition, accused the government of delaying arms exports to Israel, including ammunition and tank spare parts.





